A Redland Bay home is set to feature in an episode of a renovation television series after the owners' friends asked for a helping hand to sell the couple's "forever home."
Andrew and Caryl's home at 33 Bedarra Street, Redland Bay will feature on the Foxtel program Selling Houses Australia in April.
The couple bought the land in 2004 and built their dream home on the site, but after a string of financial difficulties two decades later, they had no option but to sell the property.
Close friends of the pair reached out to the Selling Houses team to make improvements to the home, with the hope of selling it for the highest price possible and saving them from bankruptcy.
Real estate agent Sharon Marsh said the home was in need of some improvements on a tight budget which made a significant difference.
"It's made it so much lighter, it's light and modern and it just feels a lot better. The carpets are new, whereas before they were really tired and worn. Everything just feels fresh and new," she said.
"The great thing for buyers is there is nothing they have to do in order to move in but there are still some improvements that can be made to add value to the home."
Inside the house, interior designer Wendy Moore prioritised the upstairs kitchen and living space for upgrades and a working area was added to increase the home's value.
Landscaper Dennis Scott freshened up the deck and balcony layout to connect the indoor and outdoor spaces to make an inviting entertaining area.
The driveway and front garden also received a revamp during the improvements.
Andrew and Caryl's home at will feature in season 15, Episode 3, which is set to air on Foxtel's Lifestyle Channel on Wednesday, April 5 from 8.30pm.
Ms Marsh said potential buyers interested in viewing the property could contact her on 0427 501 900 or email sharon.marsh@redlandbay.rh.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.