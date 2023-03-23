Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

Red Devils cruise to 3-0 win over Musgrave Mustangs in Australia Cup clash at Cleveland

By Ray Gardner
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deane Alterio makes a run for Redlands United against Musgrave Mustangs in the Australia Cup.

Redlands United have progressed to the next round of the Australia Cup after a comfortable win over FQPL3 side Musgrave Mustangs at Cleveland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.