Redlands United have progressed to the next round of the Australia Cup after a comfortable win over FQPL3 side Musgrave Mustangs at Cleveland.
The visitors thumped Beerwah Glasshouse 6-1 in a cup clash earlier this season but found the Red Devils a different proposition on Tuesday night at the compass Grounds.
Both sides spent the opening 15 minutes getting a feel for their opponents before Redlands opened the scoring through Ryo Emoto after some fine team lead-up play.
Dylan Tate added to the scoreline shortly after half-time when he headed home after some great play from Deane Alterio.
An own goal on the back of consistent Red Devils pressure on the Mustang goal pushed the score out to 3-0.
Redlands created several goal-scoring opportunities but were continually denied by a scrambling Mustang side.
The visitors did not drop their heads and fought right to the end, creating a couple of opportunities which were managed by Redlands keeper Joel D'Cruz and his defence.
Redlands head coach Daniel Varma was happy with the result and pleased to see players who had not taken the park this year get 70 minutes under their belt.
"I thought considering that, they [applied] themselves well and importantly we kept a clean sheet and didn't make mistakes in key moments, which turned out to be telling," he said.
"These are positive signs ahead of what will be a very important game for us against Easts FC this Saturday."
The Red Devils will progress into the next round of the cup. Their opponents will be determined shortly.
Fiction Bar and Restaurant man of the match went to the hard-working midfield maestro Ryo Emoto.
Redlands' focus now turns to Saturday evening as they travel a short distance to Heath Park at East Brisbane for their round 5 NPL Men's fixture against Eastern Suburbs FC at 4.15pm.
Read more local sport news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.