UPDATED 3.45pm Thursday, March 23
The 12-year-old girl reported missing from Birkdale has been located safe and well.
EARLIER 2pm:
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a 12-year-old girl reported missing in the bayside area.
The girl was last seen by family at a Birkdale address about 10pm last night (March 22) but has not been seen since.
Police and family hold concerns for the girl due to her young age.
Anyone with information about the 12-year-old's whereabouts is urged to contact police.
Contact Policelink online at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Quote the reference number QP2300490766.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.