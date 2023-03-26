Redland City Bulletin
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Redland Darts Association welcomes new members to team comp

By Amanda Henley
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands Darts Association's February Adam and Eve team. Picture supplied

As a bayside darts club celebrates five decades of friendly and competitive competition, members are calling for residents to pick up a dart and have a throw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.