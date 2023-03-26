As a bayside darts club celebrates five decades of friendly and competitive competition, members are calling for residents to pick up a dart and have a throw.
Many members across a range of age groups have enjoyed the competition's casual atmosphere at the Birkdale Spots Club at Judy Holt Park.
Members often refer to their spot as the Redlands' best kept secret.
Every Wednesday about 140 players pack the venue to play in 22 teams across three divisions.
They battle for trophies and bragging rights throughout the year.
Players are also selected to represent the club at various competitions.
On May 11, two teams will compete in the Adam and Eve event at Toowoomba, and Redlands will host the Anthony and Cleopatra competition as the Redlands team chases back to back wins after an undefeated run last month.
The action kicks off from 8am at the Birkdale Sports Club, where you can also find out more information, chat to players and cheer on the local team.
More information can be found at the Redlands darts association Facebook page or redlandsdarts.com.au
Darts Simpson's 10, Wolves 6; Projectile Dysfunction 9, Dumpstarz 7; Jokers 9, Game of Throwns 7.
Highest finish men: Bill Potter (142), women: Alfreida Fagg (95).
The Fossils 9, Eliminators 7; Darts Vaders 9, Mix it Up 7; Ducks Nuts 10, Red Barons 6; Sonic Death Monkeys 9, Archers 7.
Highest finish men: Greg Jones (100), women: Ann Leslie (60).
Phantom Throwers 9, Bridge Burners 5; Tons of Bull 11, What's the Point 3; Funny Tuckers 10, Three darts to the Wind 4.
Highest finish men: Shane Mairs (72), women: Kylie Swan (57).
180s went to Shane Jackson (2), Paul Kelly (2), Jeremy Fagg (4), Enda Heaney, Brendan Moelands, Ian Russell, Brett Golding and Russell Smith, and Peter Gillespie scored a 171.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.