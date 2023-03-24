Redland City Bulletin
Police search for girl, 14, reported missing from Thornlands

Updated March 24 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
A teenage girl reported missing from Thornlands has been found. File picture

Update, 1pm

