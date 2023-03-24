Update, 1pm
A 14-year-old girl reported missing from Thornlands has been located safe and well.
Earlier
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Thornlands.
The girl was last seen leaving a property in the area about 4.15pm on Sunday, March 19. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
She is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 160cm tall with brown hair, blue eyes and a slim build.
While the girl's whereabouts are unknown, she may be travelling via bus with a friend in the Coorparoo area.
Police are appealing to the girl, or anyone with information about her whereabouts, to come forward.
Contact Policelink online at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Quote the reference number QP2300471627.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.