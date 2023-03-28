Global Fencing can look great and be safe as well Advertising Feature

Even though it's called Global Fencing, manager Bill Edwards believes that the foundation for the Bayside business's success is at more of a local level.

After 17 years in the business, Bill continues to service the local Redlands community and surrounds with locally made products with safety in mind and he enjoys receiving local recommendations from his clients.

The business's products are also proudly locally made and not imported and that's very important to Bill.

He and his dedicated team work from the Capalaba West location.

The Global team specialises in a range of fencing products including aluminium fencing, screens and balustrade.

According to Bill, the current home owner trends in his business are 'Hampton style' products, louvers and timber looks and he particularly enjoys seeing Global Fencing's products while out and about in his community.

And the best part is that these unique and attractive looks and be incorporated with the safety aspects such as what pool fencing requires.

"All our pool panels - balustrades are certified to Australian standards," Bill said.

Once you've ticked the legal obstacles, the Global team can help you choose the right type of fence for your yard.

