Redland residents will get out and about and make a positive difference for the environment at the IndigiScapes Eco Markets on April 1.
The markets return with the theme of 'Make a Difference', encouraging families and friends to get together and be environmentally conscious from 8am-1pm.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the event would have native plants and fresh produce on display to inspire attendees to make small eco-friendly changes to their everyday lives.
"There will also be opportunities to 'make a difference' with our community environmental programs," she said.
"Children will be kept busy with a choice of great outdoor activities and craft, with messy play, nature-based crafts and yoga.
"A local artist will be sharing her skills as a weed and natural fibre weaver, and our unique native fauna and flora face-painting remains a popular feature.
"The Suitcase Rummage and Rack Sale is always popular, and author Chloe Butterfield will be inside the centre signing her new book Little Explorers Guide to Queensland National Parks."
Cr Williams said the Redland City Council Environment and Education team would answer questions about the centre, programs and activities.
Division 7 Councillor Rowanne McKenzie there would be more than 40 stallholders with eco-friendly products and entertainment for the whole family.
"A line-up of talented local performers will give the market a festival atmosphere, and a highlight is always the local artisan stalls, selling handcrafted and upcycled wares, including ceramics and mosaics, eco-friendly skincare and beeswax products, homewares, clothing and accessories, and of course, plants," she said.
"There will also be plenty of food options on offer, including coffee, French pastries, donuts, slow cooked pork and beef and plenty of vegan options.
"There will also be delicious take home treats from local producers of gluten-free baked goods, fudge, fresh local mushrooms and bush tucker inspired treats."
IndigiScapes Native Community Nursery, cafe, gift shop and Discovery Centre will all be open.
The Eco Markets will be held at Redland IndigiScapes Centre, 17 Runnymede Road, Capalaba.
For more information, visit the Redlands IndigiScapes Centre website.
