So It Goes: Snakes and other stories

I started at what was then the Redland Times in 1978. I was fair haired, young, impressionable and gangly and according to the editor, typical of my sex, hair colour and generation.
An editor today couldn't say such things, but these were different times and we took such things in our stride.
My friends called me 'scoop' (and some still do) as I was always on the lookout for that story. And so it was no surprise that she-of-the-probing questions asked someone at the Department of Primary Industries what sort of carpet snake they had in their building.
Their response was a 'shag pile' carpet snake and I became famous for reporting exactly that.
The Redlands was as young and gangly as I was. Everyone knew everyone. I had a small surgical procedure back then and, despite wishing to keep my anonymity, there was the theatre nurse questioning me about the latest story and the flood of phone calls when I got back to work.
I got my revenge when the editor had a similar (and significantly more embarrassing) surgery and I told everyone.
I remember a lot about those days. Those were the days when we went to the drive in at Capalaba to watch two movies back to back; when the closest supermarket was at Cannon Hill and the advent of Jack the Slasher at Alexandra Hills heralded a new era; when your friends talked about 'packed lunches' to drive the single lane windy road that ran from Carindale to Capalaba.
This was when the Chairman ran a flower farm and broiler houses and small farms were the main industry.
This was when your children dressed as strawberries and you pushed them in a wheelbarrow as part of the annual strawberry procession from Middle Street to the showgrounds.
I wrote about the opening of the St Helena convict settlement to the public attending its first enactment and being rescued due to bad weather.
I wrote about Charlie Honeychurch, a hermit living on Garden Island who skinned his dogs and smelt like smoke. I remember making up a bit of the story when the island's first vehicular ferries started. There was an inter island progressive lunch and the heat of the day and the champagne ruined my memory.
I stopped working for a decade while I raised four children, as people did. I returned in 1989 because the editor's wife was in my playgroup and she mentioned me to him one day.
I've interviewed a tattooed man who was keen to show me the tattoo that grows (I did look at the photo). There have been Elvis impersonators. I followed the story of a set of quintuplets. There have been medical miracles and medical disasters.
There have been murders and we have played our part in court hearing about a life tragically ended and that of the perpetrator wasted.
It's a colourful tapestry. The stories are everywhere. You have only to listen.
And people have continued and will continue to live their rich, diverse and fascinating stories. We will just have to look for other ways to hear about them.
- Linda Muller, lindamuller.writer@gmail.com
