Redlands Mayor Karen Williams says continuing to deliver on her vision for the city and advocating for the next generation are driving her bid for re-election in 2024.
Cr Williams said she wanted to capitalise on Olympic legacy opportunities and progress a number of council projects to set Redlands up for the future.
"We are now on the runway to delivering many projects and starting to cater for the next generation, so you need a level on energy, vision and commitment to ensure we don't stall on that runway," she said.
The 2024 mayoral race shapes as an intriguing contest, with Cr Williams, Jos Mitchell and Gayle Nemeth all announcing their candidacy more than 12 months out from the election.
Cr Williams, speaking to the Redland City Bulletin this week about her push for a fourth straight term as mayor, said Redlands needed a leader who would govern for the city's future.
"The message I get from people I speak to is that they still want to see opportunities for our young people," she said.
"They want jobs and even education, where their kids don't have to leave the city."
Reflecting on the election race so far, Cr Williams said she felt other mayoral candidates were attempting to "tear down" what council had achieved in recent years without being clear on their own vision for Redlands.
"If I can just be really blunt, this is not my first rodeo at an election," she said.
"Many of the things that our locals have been crying out for, like public transport and an opportunity to celebrate our First Nations, it doesn't happen unless you have a vision to bring those things forward.
"We now have over $6 billion worth of projects in our city, which is probably the first time ever and includes everything from our hinterland right through to our coastline."
Cr Williams was first elected to Redland City Council in 2004 and served about eight years as division nine councillor before toppling Melva Hobson to secure the city's top job in 2012.
She said council had gone a long way to delivering on her vision for the city, including creating opportunities for the next generation, and she would continue her advocacy if re-elected in 2024.
"Any candidate who really has a vision for this city needs to think well and truly beyond looking back in the mirror, trying to undo and unpick what is already gone ...," Cr Williams said.
"They [the community] want to see candidates who can build the partnerships that are required to deliver $6 billion worth of opportunities for our city ..."
Cr Williams also addressed the state of politics in the Redlands, saying the landscape had changed over the course of her tenure and politicians were now wanting to "play the man, not the ball".
"I am not quite there yet, but I have worked very hard to manage the toxicity of politics in our city," she said.
"I think we have to set standards for young people in that space as well."
Asked about how she maintained her passion for leading the city after more than a decade, Cr Williams gave much of the credit to her family and the young Redlanders who were rising to the top.
"That is really what gets me out of bed every morning," she said.
"There is no doubt that the negativity that is espoused, and what candidates will campaign on, certainly wears you down to a point but it also then inspires you to be a better leader than what is being proposed."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
