Mayor Karen Williams pledges to champion next generation as she pushes for re-election in 2024

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 8:00am
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams says delivering on her vision for the city's future is one of the major factors behind her push for re-election. Picture by Jordan Crick

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams says continuing to deliver on her vision for the city and advocating for the next generation are driving her bid for re-election in 2024.

