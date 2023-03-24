Redland City Bulletin
Police call for assistance to locate teen missing from Capalaba

Updated March 24 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:05pm
Police are looking to locate a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Capalaba since Tuesday, March 21. Picture supplied

Police are looking to locate a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Capalaba since Tuesday, March 21.

