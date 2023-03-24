Police are looking to locate a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Capalaba since Tuesday, March 21.
The boy was last seen at a Redland Bay Road shopping center at about 2pm.
He is described as Caucasian, about 175cm tall with a proportionate build and brown haor, and he was last seen wearing a green hoodie with black lettering, grey trackpants, white crocs with black ankle socks and was carrying black backpack.
Police believe he may be using public transport and travelling in the Redlands and inner Brisbane areas.
Family and police are concerned for his welfare due to his age and his medical condition.
Police are appealing to the boy, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, to come forward.
Contact Policelink online at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Quote the reference number QP2300487919
