Off with their hair for students and staff at local high school Advertising Feature

No more bad hair days for these brave Cleveland District State High School Shave for a Cure volunteers.

Cleveland District State High School (DSHS) recently held its annual Shave for a Cure, a Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser, with 10 brave volunteers shaving their heads for this fantastic cause.



The shave took place on Thursday, March 23 and was the largest Shave for a Cure event at Cleveland DSHS in the past 15 years.



The shavers were students Cooper, Dexter, Koan, Raff, Tahlia, Jacqui, Lucas, Zach, Lochlan and teacher Mrs Bevan.

The school community offered a massive thank you to the enthusiastic students and staff that came together for Shave for a Cure to support shavers and raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.



They collectively raised more than $10,000, smashing their goal of $5000.



The event included students, teachers and the entire school community.

A school spokesperson said it was "so heart-warming to see the efforts of our staff and students and the amount of funds they have raised for such a worthy cause".



Cleveland DSHS held their Term One Gold Coin day in conjunction with Shave for Cure.



Students where asked to donate a gold coin and the theme was Hawaiian Shirts.

"Cleveland High would like to thank Mrs Jodie Spinner (parent) and Mrs Louise Dowling (teacher) who donated their time to assist with the shaving.



More than $10,000 was raised. Photos are supplied

"A special thanks also to the parents and families who have supported their students and allowing them to participate in this year's Shave for a Cure.