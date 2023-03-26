Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

Transport shapes as major Olympic legacy opportunity for south-east Queensland

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:35pm, first published March 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Improving transport connectivity shapes as a significant Olympic legacy opportunity in south-east Queensland.

Transport upgrades are high on the list of Olympic legacy priorities for three south-east Queensland cities which will be at the forefront of the Games in 2032.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.