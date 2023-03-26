Transport upgrades are high on the list of Olympic legacy priorities for three south-east Queensland cities which will be at the forefront of the Games in 2032.
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams, along with Brisbane and Gold Coast leaders Adrian Schrinner and Tom Tate, have listed transport improvements as one of the key legacy opportunities for their cities.
Cr Williams said the overarching message at last week's Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum was the need to use the Games as a catalyst to improve transport reliability and safety.
Her comments come after Redlands and Brisbane councils, along with the state government, joined forces late last year to investigate building a "fast and efficient" Metro bus route from Brisbane to Redlands.
The study will investigate whether the existing busway can be extended from the outskirts of Brisbane to the Cabalaba business district, helping to take pressure off congested roads between the two cities.
"This journey began to deliver the regional transport infrastructure our communities need, and it was reassuring to hear it was the priority for those at the state government's legacy forum," Cr Williams said.
"One of the ideas discussed during the forum was a region-wide transport network that aligns all public transport modes and encourages people to leave their cars at home.
"The need for increased investment in public transport to deliver better connectivity was also discussed throughout the day."
Cr Williams said the community had been calling for improved transport connectivity and that message was received loud and clear at the forum, including among the local students in attendance.
Redlands will play a major role in the 2032 Games, with the state and federal government committing to fund a whitewater venue at Birkdale.
"Our school students of today will be our community leaders in 2032 and those at the forum were focussed on delivering the infrastructure needed not only today, but in the future," Cr Williams said.
"Ensuring that transport is accessible for everyone, including the aged and those with a disability, was also a key theme during the forum. Given our ageing community, this is a positive news for Redlands Coast."
Cr Schrinner said the forum was an opportunity to kick-start discussions about the transport projects needed to meet population growth in Brisbane.
"The Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to deliver a legacy that continues to benefits our residents long after all the gold medals have been handed out," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
