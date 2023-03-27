Last week the autumn equinox arrived, and the changes to the weather and tide patterns are bringing in the fish.
Last week, a few sizable snapper were caught from the shores of Coochiemudlo Island just at dusk. A small mulloway was also caught.
The bait used was locally caught prawns, the creeks are now flush with prawns, and the mud crabs are also on the move.
Good size muddies all along the mangroves and in the creeks.
Here is hoping for another great prawning season.
The huge bream is also along the Redland Coast, with the huge ones caught on live baits.
A live hardyhead, herring or small winter whiting are also very effective in attracting flathead.
I will put up whiting for a flathead when I am whiting fish.
The winter whiting has no size limit and can be identified by the dark blotches along its back and sides.
To identify them from the summer whiting, I place them into a bucket of water, and the dark blotches are easily seen.
Return any under-size summer whiting to the sea as soon as you can identify them.
Last week the angler featured was Izak Dauncey with a Spangled Emperor.
His dad Dan also sent in a 90cm long snapper that Izak caught.
We are once again featuring Izak with the snapper.
Enjoy and be encouraged that snappers of that size are still around.
Many of you will know by now that the Redlands Bulletin will cease to be published from April 5, so this will be the next to last fishing report.
To the many loyal readers, thank you for reading this fishing report and for the many emails of encouragement I have received.
Without you sending in the stories of your catches and photographs, there would be no fishing report because I rely upon first-hand accounts of catches and not some old reports which are rehashed.
I have a Facebook page, 'The Coochiemudlo Squire'. I shall continue writing and publishing a fishing report on my Facebook page, so if you would like to continue sending in fishing reports and photos of your catch, I shall include them in the fishing report.
The 'Coochiemudlo Squire' came about because my old fishing mate is called 'Snapper Bob', and a young snapper in Queensland is called a squire, so being a few years younger than Snapper, I became the 'Squire'.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.