Redlands United have backed up their home Australia Cup win with a 5-2 thumping of Eastern Suburbs in the NPL.
The Red Devils worked their way back into form during the clash at Heath Park on Saturday afternoon, finishing the game with their usual brand of fast-flowing football to secure another three points.
Easts enjoyed the majority of possession in the first 15 minutes but Redlands' defence was easily able to handle all attacking forays.
The Red Devils nearly opened the scoring after six minutes but Peter Klaassen was deemed to have been slightly offside.
Klaassen made amends and did open the scoring on 20 minutes. Dylan Brent threaded a nice ball through the Easts defence for Klaassen to nicely finish it off past the hapless keeper.
Guil Santana made it 2-0 right on the cusp of half-time. The Red Devils produced some fine play across the box where Santana made no mistake.
Easts came out in the second stanza pushing Redlands hard and looking to get back into the game. They pulled a goal back through a diving header from Barnett off a nicely positioned cross across the box.
Klaassen responded for the Red Devils minutes later when after being released out wide, he chipped the Easts keeper from a tight, wide angle.
Santana gave the Red Devils their fourth and his second goal when he finished off Deane Alterio's fine work out wide left, deftly controlling the perfectly placed cross and calmly slotting the ball into the net.
After a lengthy injury break, Easts immediately lifted and scored their second goal, again from a diving header, this time from Velardo.
Two minutes later, Redlands replied when Ryo Emoto outpaced the Easts' defence and calmly slotted the ball past the keeper for the Red Devils' fifth goal of the evening.
Both sides continued to move the ball around in a fast tempo finish to the game, but when the final whistle went, Redlands United were 5-2 victors.
Fiction Bar and Restaurant's Redlands United man of the match was awarded to hard-working midfielder and goal scorer Ryo Emoto.
Redlands United head coach Daniel Varma said the win had brought him great satisfaction.
"These players mean a lot to me. I care about all of them as people first and footballers second," he said.
"We know we should be on 12 points and we've set our own standards and goals for this year.
"Finally, a special thanks to my close friend Miron Bleiberg for a key comment that helped significantly tactically in tonight's win: 'our football, our way'."
Redlands' next game is away at Wynnum on Friday night against neighbours Wolves FC in round three of the Kappa Pro Series. Kick-off is 7.30pm.
United sit seventh on the NPL Men's ladder and will play their next match in the league at Cleveland against Moreton Bay United.
