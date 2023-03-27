Redland City Bulletin
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Redlands United clinch 5-2 win over Eastern Suburbs in Brisbane

By Ray Gardner
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands United clinched a 5-2 win over Eastern Suburbs in round five of the NPL. Picture by Ray Gardner

Redlands United have backed up their home Australia Cup win with a 5-2 thumping of Eastern Suburbs in the NPL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.