An Alexandra Hills graduate has been awarded an annual scholarship to help her achieve her long-term goal of becoming a teacher.
Soroptimist International Bayside recently awarded its 2023 Maris King Scholarship to Alexandra Hills State High School Nicci-Maree Wolski.
The scholarship honours Maris King MBE, a Soroptimist and past member of the SI Bayside club who has a distinguished Australian Diplomatic Service career and was the first woman to serve as an Australian High Commissioner.
It is offered to a bayside woman each year to support tertiary students along their educational journey.
Miss Wolski is studying a Advanced Humanities (honours) with an Extended Major in Ancient History.
She hoped to also study a masters degree to one day become a teacher to share her passion of researching other cultures with the next generation.
While studying at Alexandra Hills State High School, Miss Wolski was the Senior Leader of the First Nations Unit as well as the HASS Mentor.
She hopes to continue supporting the First Nations Community at university.
