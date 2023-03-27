Redland City Bulletin
Alexandra Hills graduate wins scholarship to pursue career goals

March 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Nicci-Maree Wolski (middle) with SI Bayside President, Ruth Gatehouse, and SI South Queensland President, Sue Myers. Picture supplied

An Alexandra Hills graduate has been awarded an annual scholarship to help her achieve her long-term goal of becoming a teacher.

