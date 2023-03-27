Redland City Bulletin
Redlands Tigers take lead in first grade final against University of Queensland

By Jordan Crick
March 28 2023 - 8:00am
All-rounder James Bazley top-scored for Redlands Tigers with 91.
Redlands Tigers will take a significant advantage into the second weekend of the first grade cricket final against University of Queensland.

