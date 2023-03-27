Redlands Tigers will take a significant advantage into the second weekend of the first grade cricket final against University of Queensland.
Spinner Jack Sinfield and all-rounder James Bazley led the charge for Redlands after captain Jimmy Peirson won the toss and elected to field first at Allan Border Field.
Redlands hold a 91-run advantage heading into day three, with Sinfield currently unbeaten on 43.
The teenager put on a masterclass in the Redlands bowling innings, snaring 7/83 from 32 overs as University of Queensland were bundled out for 228 on the opening day.
His wickets included University skipper Jack Clayton and Queensland Bulls opener Bryce Street, whose last innings in the Sheffield Shield was an unbeaten century against Tasmania.
The Redlands run chase got off to a shaky start in fading light on day one, with opener Stephan Muller and Sam Heazlett both falling for single-digit scores.
Peirson and Bazley helped turn the innings around on Sunday, notching 58 and 91 respectively as Redlands overtook university's first innings score to finish on 9/319 at stumps.
Liam Smith continued his impressive form at the top of the order with a patient 56 from 146 balls during a more than three-hour vigil at the crease.
Elsewhere, sixth grade are firmly in the hunt for silverware after dismissing Valley for 182 at Peter Burge Oval. Redlands are 3/51 in reply.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
