A Victoria Point octogenarian chasing down childhood dreams in retirement has broken masters athletics records in his most successful year yet.
Senior athlete Pio Bunin holds three Masters Athletics Records including the Queensland 80m hurdles record with a time of 19.29 and the Australian 200m hurdles record with a time of 42.7
He also recently broke the Queensland long jump record with a jump of 3.68m at the State Masters Championships in Brisbane.
Daughter Julie Leadley said this year had been the most successful for Bunin since he started competing in the masters more than a decade ago.
"This year he competed at the Australian Masters Athletics Track and Field Competition in Sydney in March where he came away with six gold and one bronze in both track and field events," she said.
"He was really happy to take many medals back home with him to Queensland from Olympic Park."
Bunin moved to the Redlands in 1961 and worked as a fruit and vegetable farmer, and in Redland primary schools as a cleaner.
Athletics was a childhood dream Bunin decided to fulfil in his retirement, and he started running just ten years ago and has achieved amazing results at state and national competitions.
Bunin has competed locally and internationally at the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Tasmania, Spain, France and New Zealand.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.