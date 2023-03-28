State opposition leader David Crisafulli says he plans to improve emergency service delivery, small business support and integrity on the bayside if the LNP wins the 2024 election.
It comes as Mr Crisafulli announces his first pre-selection candidates and reveals the LNP's push to win marginal seats, including in the Redlands.
He said the Redland community was "demanding" specific policies and commitments for the area, which he hoped to fulfil.
"I think there is an acceptance here that the area is drifting behind, particularly with infrastructure, health and crimes," he said.
Mr Crisafulli said issues at the Redland Hospital had exposed a statewide health crisis he would address throughout the campaign.
"Redland Hospital has been ground zero in the health crisis," he said.
"It was the Redlands that first brought the issue of law and order with the tragic Field and Leadbetter incident, so front-line service delivery failures have been front and centre here."
Mr Crisafulli said the LNP's value-based campaign would put communities first.
"People can judge me by the way that I treat people, the way that I listen to people, but they need to know that I intend to lead a government that conducts itself with humility," he said.
"We will be prepared to reform, but it will be done by listening to the community and making sure that people understand the journey, and we'll be prepared to make decisions that have to be made, but they won't be knee-jerk ones.
"I promised people that I would reform the party, and I did. I promised people there would be a new generation of candidates, and there are. And I promise people that we'll be a good centre-right government."
Mr Crisafulli announced former Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young would run for the seat of Redlands, held by Labor MP Kim Richards since 2017.
"I think she's a once-in-a-generation candidate and will be an amazing member," he said.
"I hope it shows residents that we're fair dinkum in offering them a choice."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
