Redlands makes the news

The Redland City Bulletin looks back on the local stories that have made headlines over the past decade as the paper closes on April 3.
Capalaba businesses reduced to ashes in a building fire last month are making comebacks after losing everything in a blaze which broke out in the early morning of September 9 and destroyed nine businesses at a Capalaba shopping strip.
Businesses are picking themselves up and moving on as best they can, finding locations to begin again.
Ten people were treated for shock and minor injuries after a train crashed through an end-of-line buffer and into Cleveland station in January 2013.
One woman was inside a toilet block which narrowly missed being crushed by the train and the driver was also treated for minor injuries.
A report found slippery tracks caused by contaminants were behind the crash.
The state opposition revealed Redland Hospital ramping figures were the highest ever recorded in Queensland, with three of every four patients taken to Redland Hospital by ambulance ramped for more than 30 minutes in July.
The data tabled by the Health Minister and made public by the LNP found the Redlands had a ramping rate of 73 per cent.
Supermarket shelves were stripped bare of items like toilet paper and hand sanitiser in March 2020 as COVID cases began popping up across Queensland.
It was not long before the first restrictions were enforced to contain the virus spread, with then Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordering venues like pubs, clubs, places of worship and gyms to close on March 23.
Stage two restrictions announced later in the month included restricting gatherings to five people at weddings and 10 at funerals.
Hotel quarantine was swiftly introduced on March 28, with international arrivals required to isolate for 14 days at designated facilities.
The coronavirus vaccine roll out began in Queensland almost 12 months later, starting with a nurse working in the COVID-19 ward at Gold Coast University Hospital.
The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce commissioned a skills and liveability assessment which found Redlands was far behind the rest of SEQ on liveability.
Walker Corporation released the long-awaited Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Statement in October 2022 and hit back at claims that the development would have a devastating effect on Ramsar wetlands.
Spokesman Dolan Hayes said the EIS definitively proved the proposal would deliver an economic and lifestyle boost while also protecting the natural environment.
Redlands 2030 have been long-time campaigners against the proposed development, claiming it will have a significant impact on the environment and wildlife.
They have also questioned how original plans for an 800-unit development have grown to 3600 units.
An artist's impression of the proposed Toondah Harbour development at Cleveland. Picture supplied
The Redlands Satellite Hospital is one of seven to be built in Queensland to ease pressure on major hospitals across the state.
The Labor party formed a majority government and Ms Duff said she was excited to see an Albanese government and hoped Labor could win the seat of Bowman in the next election.
Hollywood star Johnny Depp was in town for the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean at Cleveland in 2015.
Depp was dressed in his full Captain Jack Sparrow costume as he met with fans at Raby Bay before heading off on a day of shooting around Moreton Bay.
His visit to Redlands came after A-lister Angelina Jolie passed through the city in her capacity as the director of war drama Unbroken.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
