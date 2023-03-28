Bayside artists have teamed up with some coastal creatives for an Old School House Gallery exhibition called 'Water and Wood'.
Gallery members photographer Mike Scott and painter Kathy Delaney invited Gold Coast artists Geoff Sear and Twyla Sasser to join them in creating the exhibition.
The Gold Coast pair specialise in producing 3D timber sculptures, wall art and functional gifts from 'found items and local timbers.
Mr Sear said his creative ideas came from nature walks and sometimes just staring at his feet in the sand.
Mr Scott specialises in landscape photography and is inspired by the Australian landscape, diverse nature and the Redlands Coastline.
Ms Delaney paints in oils and other mediums, but her favourite subjects are seascapes and ghost gym trees.
She uses a range of colours for her art but prefers to create jewelled colours in shades of blue, green, teal and aqua.
She has also created a range of 3D papertole cards, hand-painted coasters and polymer clay sculptures for the exhibition, open from Thursday, April 6 until Monday, May 1.
The Gallery is open every Thursday to Sunday and public holidays from 9.30am-4.30pm.
The exhibition opening is Saturday April 8 from 5-7pm.
