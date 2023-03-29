Redland garden gurus will share knowledge on a range of topics at the Redland Organic Growers Incorporated's (ROGI) April meeting.
Mini workshops for 20 minutes will be held at Alexandra Hills, and members will be able to attend three of four on growing fruit trees, making wildflower cards, use and care of tools and edible aquatic plants.
Membership officer Rhonda Binns said the group would also be available to assist members not familiar with social media to access receive newsletters, information, or meeting updates to their phones to stay connected with the group once the Redland City Bulletin closes.
"We know many visitors who have come along to our meetings and made wonderful friendships with like-minded people, simply after reading the articles in the Bulletin," she said.
"We especially thank the paper for its ongoing support over the last 15 years." she said.
"Our guest speakers are always popular as are our field trips and members' garden visits, which are both social and educational.
"Of course, we are always on the lookout for people who are willing to contribute with technical skills such as excel spread-sheeting and newsletter publishing etc."
ROGI meets on April 13 at 7pm at the Bayside Community Church on the corner of McDonald and MacArthur Streets, Alexandra Hills.
To join or renew memberships, visit https://www.rogi.com.au/membership.php
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
