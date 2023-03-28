Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

Logan man faces string of charges after alleged armed robbery at Alexandra Hills service station

JC
By Jordan Crick
March 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a 29-year-old man after an alleged armed robbery at Alexandra Hills.
Police have charged a 29-year-old man after an alleged armed robbery at Alexandra Hills.

A Woodridge man has been charged with a string of offences after an alleged armed robbery at Alexandra Hills last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.