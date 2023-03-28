A Woodridge man has been charged with a string of offences after an alleged armed robbery at Alexandra Hills last week.
Police say the man entered a service station on Cambridge Drive about 10am on Friday, March 24 and threatened a female employee with a knife.
He allegedly stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.
Bayside Criminal Investigation Branch detectives later arrested the man at a licensed premises in Eight Mile Plains.
Police will allege they found a quantity of methamphetamine, a homemade firearm and stolen goods from the Alexandra Hills robbery in the man's car.
It will be further alleged that the man was also involved in other armed robberies of businesses in the Logan and South Brisbane districts over the past month.
A 29-year-old Woodridge man has been charged with eight counts of armed robbery, one count each of attempted armed robbery and possessing dangerous drugs.
His other charges include fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe, unlawful possession of weapons and possessing anything for use in the commission of crime.
He was due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on March 27.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.