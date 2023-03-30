Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

Authorities urge vigilance after 21 fire ant nests found on North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Communities rally together to eliminate fire ants from Minjerribah. Picture by National Fire Ant Eradication Program
Communities rally together to eliminate fire ants from Minjerribah. Picture by National Fire Ant Eradication Program

Authorities are urging North Stradbroke Island residents and visitors to be on alert for fire ants after more than a dozen nests were discovered at Dunwich.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.