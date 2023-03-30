Authorities are urging North Stradbroke Island residents and visitors to be on alert for fire ants after more than a dozen nests were discovered at Dunwich.
It is the first time the invasive species has spread to the island and is the latest incursion outside the south-east Queensland biosecurity zone.
The National Fire Ant Eradication Program confirmed a total of 21 nests had been found across three properties at Dunwich during recent inspections in the area and on surrounding sites.
A member of the public raised the alarm with authorities after discovering a single fire ant nest in late January.
Fire ants can inflict a painful sting on humans - in rare cases causing anaphylaxis - and are considered a significant threat to the state's agriculture and tourism industries.
The invasive ants are copper-brown in colour with a darker abdomen, and are generally 2-6mm in length.
A spokesman for the National Fire Ant Eradication Program said all 21 nests had been treated and further surveillance would be carried out in the coming months.
"Investigations are ongoing to determine how these nests came to be in the area," he said.
Invasive Species Council spokesman Reece Pianta said the discovery of 21 nests was a "cause for concern" as it could indicate that the ants had been on the island for some time.
"It is not a normal habitat that they occupy, but they are very hardy and this is part of the problem," Mr Pianta said.
"When they get into an area, they are very adaptable and they can find ways to survive and out-compete local populations."
Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation specialist environmental officer Dan Carter said the discovery of further nests could not be ruled out at this stage.
"A strategy is being developed to look at the whole island, and QYAC is also keen to address the risks to Mulgumpin (Moreton Island) and the bay islands," he said.
"Now that they are here, it highlights the risk QYAC had recognised previously about ants being transported to the island."
Mr Pianta said visitors should be cautious about what they were bringing to the island, with fire ants capable of travelling in shipments of mulch and soil.
"Their natural movement is obviously limited by where a queen can fly in a particular year, but humans really accelerate the spread of fire ants," he said.
"There is a biosecurity control zone which is meant as a way of preventing the spread of fire ants from outside that area.
"We understand that the program is still tracking and tracing exactly how fire ants got onto the island."
The NFAEP successfully eradicated the ants during previous incursions outside the biosecurity zone at the Port of Gladstone in 2016 and Brisbane Airport in 2019.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics.
