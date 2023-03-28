Redland City Bulletin
Works begin on access and safety improvements at RPAC

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
March 29 2023 - 8:00am
Improvements will boost accessability at the Redland Performing Arts Centre. File picture
Works have begun to improve safety and create better access at the Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC).

