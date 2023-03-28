Works have begun to improve safety and create better access at the Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC).
Upgrades include a reconfigured cul-de-sac at Middle Street, a drop-off zone at the front of the centre, and upgraded footpath with concrete seating wall and garden beds with feature lighting and a pedestrian crossing between RPAC and the Cleveland Magistrates Court.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the works would improve safety and accessibility and provide a more welcoming experience for people visiting the centre.
"As our city's home for artist development, school productions and a vast range of high-quality events, RPAC is a vital contributor to a thriving local arts sector and fosters rich, cultural experiences for our city," she said.
"Two extra disability car parks will be added, along with one extra street parking bay.
"The works also include lighting upgrades, asphalt road resurfacing and upgrades to the existing stormwater infrastructure.
"These works are important as they will improve safety and accessibility for all who visit the centre."
The works are expected to be completed in mid-August, subject to weather and site conditions.
The Middle Street car park will remain open during works with traffic controllers in place, and access to surrounding buildings will also be maintained.
Division 2 Councillor Peter Mitchell said the upgrades were the first stage of a refurbishment for RPAC.
"There are a number of exciting upgrades proposed for RPAC, subject to Council prioritisation and funding opportunities," Cr Mitchell said.
"These include a revitalised entrance, a covered outdoor café and permanent seating in the piazza.
"There are also plans in the future to renovate existing spaces, turning the auditorium into a black box theatre, the events hall into an events and exhibition space, and the lawn area into an outdoor seated amphitheatre."
The RPAC Refurbishment Stage 1 project, which includes the cul-de-sac works and detailed design for the piazza upgrade, was made possible through $1.4 million funding from the Australian Government through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
