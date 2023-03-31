Redland City Bulletin
Push to have parking fees reduced for Redland Hospital staff on modest wages

JC
By Jordan Crick
March 31 2023 - 3:00pm
A Queensland Health employee wants parking fees halved for the hospital's lowest paid workers. Picture supplied
A Queensland Health employee has criticised paid parking arrangements at Redland Hospital and is calling for staff on modest wages to have their fees halved amid the cost of living crisis.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

