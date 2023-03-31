A Queensland Health employee has criticised paid parking arrangements at Redland Hospital and is calling for staff on modest wages to have their fees halved amid the cost of living crisis.
Paid parking will be phased in across the hospital campus when the multi-storey car park opens in the coming weeks, with staff to be offered a discounted rate of $7.95 per day.
Visitor fees will start at $3 for one hour and be capped at $13 per day, putting them on a par with other outer urban south-east Queensland hospitals like Logan and Redcliffe.
The new seven-level car park will be owned and operated by Redland Hospital but parking fees are set by the state government.
A hospital employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the fees had been "slapped" on the hospital's lowest paid workers and they would now be forced to pay the same as staff on a six-figure salary.
The employee also voiced concerns about safety and security issues for staff who elected to park away from the hospital when fees come into effect.
"You are going to have ward staff parking out on the main road and walking all the way into the hospital," the employee said.
"It is a simple fact that the lowest paid workers are paying the same amount as the highest paid workers, and in some instances the highest paid workers don't pay.
"The people who can least afford the parking are the ones getting punished."
Parking stations have been installed across the campus in readiness for the multi-level car park's opening and patients can now begin applying for concessions.
Bayside Health Service acting executive director Brett Bricknell said parking fees were designed to be as fair and reasonable as possible, with discounts available for staff, eligible patients and their carers.
"It is important to us that vital hospital funds are not diverted away from patient care so we can continue providing world-class healthcare to our community," he said.
"Creating additional parking capacity is an important part of our journey as the hospital expands, with an additional 65 beds to be constructed at Redland Hospital.
"This will increase Redland Hospital's capacity by a third, which is a great outcome for the local Redlands community."
The hospital employee said the lowest paid workers were not trying to dodge the new fees and would be satisfied with paying half of what had been proposed.
"We want a fairer system and a fairer rate to park," they said.
"If you take the $37.50 option, you have to pay for the whole year. Because I'm a shift worker I get six weeks a year holidays, so if I go on holidays I'm paying for parking when I'm not even there.
"It is a considerable amount of money, especially with what is going on in the world and Australia at the moment where the cost of living is so high.
"We are there for the local community. We go to work so that Redlands has a hospital service.
"Some of the people I am working with, they are living pay-to-pay. If you've got three children, $40 a week buys a fair bit of milk and bread."
Mr Bricknell said only a limited number of staff working at Redland Hospital would be exempt from parking fees and it would be based on an employees' individual contract and working conditions.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
