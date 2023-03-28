Redland City Bulletin
Stewart and Lauper a colourful combination

By Linda Muller
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:22pm
Rod Stewart at Sirromet. Photo: Sonia Bettinelli
Quirky and colourful, Cyndi Lauper has an inimitable style. Picture: Sonia Bettinelli
There were multiple changes as Rod Stewart went from being dressed in the colours of the Ukraine flag to the glitz of the sparkle jacket on the stage at Sirromet on March 25 and 26.

