There were multiple changes as Rod Stewart went from being dressed in the colours of the Ukraine flag to the glitz of the sparkle jacket on the stage at Sirromet on March 25 and 26.
There were 14 performers on stage and the musicianship stole the show with dancing, tap dancing, harp, violin, saxophone and keys joining the mix to present a show like no other.
Stewart brought out hit after hit, with the crowd roaring along.
Local support act was Jon Stevens with Dacy and Cyndi Lauper filling out the show. Lauper remained quirky and fun with her lilac mohawk hair and American accent. There were tears when she told the audience that she couldn't believe she was performing with the man who was once her teenage idol.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.