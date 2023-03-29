A former Redlands retirement village positioned close to public transport will be used as temporary accommodation for vulnerable community members from next month.
The state government has entered into a two-year lease, with the option of a one year extension, for the former Palm Lake Care retirement village on Hamilton Street at Redland Bay.
The property, which includes 26 studio units and two three-bedroom houses, will be used as temporary accommodation for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
Palm Lake Care chief executive Daniel Aitchison said it was a wonderful interim use for the property while the business completed planning, designs and approvals for the site's redevelopment.
"Palm Lake Group is glad to have been approached by the state government to support their efforts in addressing the supply of crisis accommodation here in south-east Queensland," Mr Aitchison said.
Census data shows more than 120,000 people were experiencing homelessness across Australia as of 2021, with 52 per cent of those men, 44 per cent women and 23 per cent under the age of 24.
Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch said the department was working to identify those most in need of housing and expected that tenants could begin moving into the former retirement village in April.
"This is yet another sign of the Palaszczuk government's commitment to social housing and supporting the most vulnerable," she said.
"We know that housing pressures are being felt right across the country and we're investing more than ever to address these pressures.
"Our record $3.9 billion investment in social housing is delivering more social housing and supported accommodation, including this property in Redlands."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the government would support the tenants as they transitioned into their new homes.
"These supports will help residents while they are residing in accommodation and will also connect them with longer-term housing," she said.
The former village is just a stone's throw from the Redland Bay ferry terminal and is also close to buses which service Brisbane and other parts of Redlands.
Anyone needing housing assistance can contact their local Housing Service Centre during business hours or call the 24 hour Homeless Hotline on 1800 474 753.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.