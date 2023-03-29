Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

State government leases former Redland Bay retirement village to house vulnerable community members

JC
By Jordan Crick
March 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands MP Kim Richards and Housing Minister Leanne Enoch. Picture supplied
Redlands MP Kim Richards and Housing Minister Leanne Enoch. Picture supplied

A former Redlands retirement village positioned close to public transport will be used as temporary accommodation for vulnerable community members from next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.