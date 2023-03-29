Public holidays over the Easter long weekend, Anzac Day and Labour Day will impact some Council services.
Redland City Council offices, customer service centres and libraries will close for the entire Easter Long Weekend from Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10.
They will also close on Tuesday, April 25 for Anzac Day and Monday, May 1 for Labour Day.
During closures library after hours chutes will be closed and no items will be due.
Redland IndigiScapes Centre, IndigiCafe, the Native Nursery and Botanic Gardens will also close over the Easter weekend from Friday to Monday, Anzac Day and Labour Day, by walking tracks will remain open.
Bin collections will not change but there will be no deliveries or exchanges on public holidays.
Recycling and Waste Centres across the Redlands mainland and islands will be closed on Good Friday only and regular hours can be found online.
RecycleWorld Redland Bay will be closed on Good Friday and Anzac Day.
The Redland Animal Shelter will open on all of the public holidays at shorter hours from 9am to 12pm and can be contacted on 3829 8663 during opening hours and 3829 8999 after hours.
The Redland Performing Arts Centre Box Office and Redland Art Galleries will close for the entire Easter long weekend and the Anzac Day and Labour Day public holidays.
RPAC tickets can still be bought online when the box office is closed.
Redlands Coast Visitor Information Centre will close on good Friday, Easter Sunday and Anzac Day.
For council-related emergencies out of hours, phone 3829 8999.
