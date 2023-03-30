Businesses across the Redlands will be recognised, celebrated and promoted for growth, innovation and excellence in annual awards from the chamber.
The Redlands Coast Business Excellence Awards will honour the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce's strategic vision to champion local businesses to be launched in April, with awards in October.
More than 2000 submissions for the awards were received and 12,000 public votes were cast in 2022
Chamber president Suzie Tafolo said the awards were an opportunity to showcase local businesses.
"We encourage all businesses to enter this year, as the process of applying is a great opportunity to reflect on your business and what you have achieved over the past 12-14 months, as well as where you are headed to in the future," she said.
"With the change and inclusion of even more industry categories for this year's award entries, I believe the Chamber has provided a platform for every single business to get involved and take the time to assess how we can achieve business excellence.
"It is more than just the winners though, every business who participates and puts themselves forward is showing the strength of economics in the Redland City region and assisting to drive investment into the area.
"All feedback provided by the judges allows businesses to strengthen their practices and procedures and gives organisations a clear guideline on improvement and how to excel."
New categories included in 2023 are New Business/Start Ups, People's Choice - Customer Service, People's Choice - Best on Redlands Coast, and a dedicated Home and Animal Services category.
The awards will launch on Monday, April 17 at a free event at the Alexandra Hills Hotel from 11am.
Businesses will hear from past winners and participants, learn about the awards and workshop the criteria for their own business.
After nominations, all shortlisted finalists will be invited to attend the Awards Presentation Night, on Saturday, October 21 at the Redland Performing Arts Centre.
Presentation Night tickets will go on sale from Monday, April 17, at a reduced price of $85 per person.
Find out more information at www.redlandscoastchamber.org.au or email awards@redlandscoastchamber.org.au.
