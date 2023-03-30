RedCity Roar NBL1 teams took the court for the first time in 2023 and are roaring to go after some tough losses to the Ipswich force.
Women's coach Cassie Dover has prepared her young squad to play with confidence after some competitive pre-season games.
During a high-intensity game, the women fought valiantly, with big shots from Skye Mason, Shorna Preston and Jaylen Cooper.
Shorna Preston also pulled off a huge clutch block.
Captain Kassandra Donnelly was an inspirational force as always making an impact at both ends of the floor.
WNBL star recruit Lily Rotunno lived up to the hype she created since her signing announcement, leading the way for scoring with an impressive 24 points, four assists, and six rebounds.
The team ultimately went down to Ipswich 82-65.
With the arrival of Caitlin Cunningham and Angela Beadle in coming weeks, RedCity fans have much to look forward to in the coming weeks.
With NBL talent like Nathan Sobey from Brisbane Bullets, brothers Jaylin Galloway from the Sydney Kings and Kyrin Galloway from the Adelaide 36ers and Deng Deng also bringing NBL excperience all taking part, many fans were keen on this match up.
Milwaukee import Jaylen Key travelled 24 hours to Brisbane and trained with the team the night before hitting the court on Sunday.
The 6'7 powerhouse knocked down the opening bucket of the game from three before going 9-14 from the field.
The roar took an early lead with big man Jordan Schwalger contributing, and usual suspects Larkins, Godinet, Bishop and Poulain worked their tails off to lead at quarter time.
But the Ipswich Force began the fight back with the talented Galloway brothers combining for 50 points on the night.
Key missed the third quarter with foul trouble, and fouled out with three minutes to go.
Schwalger was also foul trouble, Poulain suffered a cracked rib, but the men's side gave their all, but ultimately went down 79-73.
