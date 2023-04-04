Property details:
Mount Cotton
Feel the warmth of welcome the minute you see this impressive property which sits high on a corner block in Cotton Ridge Estate.
Spacious and well constructed, the property hosts a large open planned living and dining area, and a spectacular chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry.
An electric combustion heater compliments the living areas and is perfect for cool winter nights.
The home has five bedrooms with large built in robes and the main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe, ensuite and a private balcony overlooking the pool and magnificent nature reserve.
There are two additional toilets with vanities, two large linen closets and a huge laundry with sink, bench space and cupboards including outside access.
An impressive front entertainer's deck really makes a statement and is also overlooking the salt water pool and leafy green nature reserve.
At the rear of the fully fenced yard is another covered deck with a neat and terraced garden featuring upgraded yard drainage and a garden settee at one end with a fire pit.
Additional features include security screens, ducted air-conditioning, parquetry flooring and a 10.3kw on-roof solar system.
Mount Cotton is a semi-rural suburb offering a relaxed lifestyle close to Moreton Bay, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
