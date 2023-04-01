Redlands: Should we develop or not?

Those for a Toondah Harbour upgrade say the naysayers are a noisy minority who will ruin any chance of developing Redlands thoughtfully. That this loud minority have fooled the politicians into believing there are more people against the development than there actually are. As a result, the Redlands will stay stuck in the housing gridlock it is now in forever. Those against the development say it is a haphazard plan with no 'housing diversity' that only the well-off could afford to buy into. They say it would ruin a Ramsar-protected wetland and significantly impact many vulnerable species, including the harbour's globally migratory birds and koalas.