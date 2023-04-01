Redlands: Should we develop or not?

A debate has been swirling around in our city about whether or not the community should embrace development projects.
At the heart of the debate is Toondah Harbour, a natural hub of wildlife and habitats but also a long dilapidated working port. Those for the development say Toondah Harbour would become a haven for residents, a place for people to work, relax, and enjoy natural and human-made beauty. In addition, they say it could become a beloved meeting spot for locals and bring in some tourism from outside the area.
Those against the development say transforming Toondah Harbour into a significant housing hub would disturb the local wildlife, potentially damage the surrounding environment, and bring more gentrification in the area than locals feel comfortable with.
The fact is Redlands has a housing shortage. Therefore, some development will be needed to address this problem.
Residents must ask themselves how much development is palatable and where it should be to address the competing issues of a housing shortage, economic development, and environmental concerns.
The Redlands needs a plan focused on creating housing diversity so that it works for people at every income level.
Ultimately, the choice of whether to develop or not is up to Redland City residents. Politicians will make decisions, but if they sniff a hint of losing votes if a plan to develop is unpopular, they won't. Conversely, if they get feedback that development is wanted and needed, no matter the environmental outcomes, they'll do it.
Those for a Toondah Harbour upgrade say the naysayers are a noisy minority who will ruin any chance of developing Redlands thoughtfully. That this loud minority have fooled the politicians into believing there are more people against the development than there actually are. As a result, the Redlands will stay stuck in the housing gridlock it is now in forever. Those against the development say it is a haphazard plan with no 'housing diversity' that only the well-off could afford to buy into. They say it would ruin a Ramsar-protected wetland and significantly impact many vulnerable species, including the harbour's globally migratory birds and koalas.
Both sides of the debate have their merits and drawbacks, and residents and politicians must understand what they are and decide now. Our future liveability depends upon it.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
