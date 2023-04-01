The last ever Bulletin letters to the editor

In March this year, I was quite ill and sent to Redlands Hospital, where I received top-of-the-range service from Emergency department staff. I was then sent to The Mater, where the service was excellent! Thanks to all those angels and God bless them for their service. Jean Layden, Cleveland.
I am deeply saddened to hear about the closure of this newspaper. I sincerely want to thank you for all that you have done. As a young person, I really respect and honour the information about the Redlands you reported. How are we going to find out about events and community news? There will be a hole in our community. My family and I look forward to the newspaper delivery and discussing the reports every week. I appreciated the way that the news about the happenings of our community was easily accessible and on our doorstep. Also, I love how the newspaper gives light to local theatre performances, community functions and events that wouldn't be considered "newsworthy" by big media conglomerates. Thank you for sharing the vision of Redlands and recognising the beauty of local neighbours coming together. This newspaper played a part in the Redlands culture and we will miss this newspaper immensely. Thank you, team, for your service to our community. Callie Tyrie, Alexandra Hills.
So, our Mayor spent $2000 of our rates to see a whitewater facility and has come back, crowing how wonderful it "could' be (RCB Feb 22).
Look carefully at her words - lots of 'could', 'would', and 'potential'. Surely, these should have been thoroughly assessed well before they are about to break soil.
Why did she not mention that the city of Charlotte and three neighbouring cities paid almost US $12 million of taxpayers' money during its first seven years of operation to keep it going?
The Mayor admits that 'wrap around' activities are required to keep Birkdale viable. Are the 30-plus activities at Charlotte, including biking, camping, zip-lining, ropes courses, special events, retail and the largest outdoor climbing centre on the US East Coast, what is needed for Birkdale whitewater to be viable post-Olympics?
Council's agreement with the IOC is that ratepayers will pay the ongoing operating costs of the Birkdale whitewater centre. However, Council has admitted it does not know how much it will cost us and has yet to ask us if we want that burden. Russell Warfield, Wellington Point.
