The last ever Bulletin letters to the editor

I am deeply saddened to hear about the closure of this newspaper. I sincerely want to thank you for all that you have done. As a young person, I really respect and honour the information about the Redlands you reported. How are we going to find out about events and community news? There will be a hole in our community. My family and I look forward to the newspaper delivery and discussing the reports every week. I appreciated the way that the news about the happenings of our community was easily accessible and on our doorstep. Also, I love how the newspaper gives light to local theatre performances, community functions and events that wouldn't be considered "newsworthy" by big media conglomerates. Thank you for sharing the vision of Redlands and recognising the beauty of local neighbours coming together. This newspaper played a part in the Redlands culture and we will miss this newspaper immensely. Thank you, team, for your service to our community. Callie Tyrie, Alexandra Hills.