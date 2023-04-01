Redland City Bulletin
The last ever Bulletin letters to the editor

April 2 2023 - 6:00am
Angels at the Redlands Hospital

In March this year, I was quite ill and sent to Redlands Hospital, where I received top-of-the-range service from Emergency department staff. I was then sent to The Mater, where the service was excellent! Thanks to all those angels and God bless them for their service. Jean Layden, Cleveland.

