Target snapper at sunrise

As this is the last fishing report in the Redland City Bulletin, this report covers what anglers can look forward to in the next few months.
The sunrise is already much later in the morning, which is good for targeting the snapper.
Once the sun rises, snapper generally goes off the bite, so with the snapper fishing season getting off to a good start, get out before dawn and in a two-hour session before sunrise, and you will have the best chance of catching them.
The best bait is live bait.
Cast net around the boat ramp before you head off, and you will find mullet, herring and prawns.
The next best would be purchasing your bait from a bait and tackle store with good advice and good quality bait in stock.
The mulloway can also be caught using live bait, so try it.
The easy-cast nets with a casting ring are very user-friendly and can be bought online at good prices.
The tailor will be passing our shores in a month or two, and they are fantastic fish to catch.
Queenslanders have perfected tailor-fishing with Alvey reels, ganged hooks and pilchards.
I have found that placing a cork about thirty centimeters below the hooks will keep the bait off the bottom and the small pickers which strip the bait off hooks.
Binding the pilchards on with thin elastic cotton tread will retain the bait onto the hooks, especially if the pilchards are soft.
Winter bream are best caught on live hardyheads.
Bream of over 30cm is not easily caught because they are very cautious.
But they will not bypass a small live bait.
The winter whiting is on the bite, and a small piece of squid can catch many fish without rebaiting after every catch.
Drifting over the yabbie banks, Pelican Banks, Amity Banks and any patch of grass in Moreton Bay will yield good results.
That covers winter fishing.
To the many loyal readers, thank you for reading this fishing report and for the many emails of encouragement.
I have a Facebook page, 'The Coochiemudlo Squire'. I shall continue writing and publishing a fishing report on my Facebook page, so if you would like to continue sending in fishing reports and photos of your catch, I shall include them in the fishing report.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com and find more fishing reports at the Coochiemudlo Squire on Facebook.
