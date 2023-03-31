Redland City Bulletin
Support the Redlands Darts Association team at upcoming home comp

By Amanda Henley
March 31 2023 - 4:00pm
The Redlands Darts Association Anthony and Cleopatra team had an undefeated run at their last competition in February. Picture supplied
As more residents pick up darts across the bayside, the Redlands Darts Association is calling on fans of the sport to support players in their upcoming matches.

