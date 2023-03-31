As more residents pick up darts across the bayside, the Redlands Darts Association is calling on fans of the sport to support players in their upcoming matches.
The club is urging residents to visit the Birkdale Sports Club on May 6 and 7 to be part of the action in the Anthony and Cleopatra tournament.
The Redlands team is coming off an undefeated run at the last competition and is looking to claim back-to-back victories in front of a home crowd.
The competition will be a nail biter as some of south-east Queensland's best darts players from 10 clubs meet to aim for glory.
The Redlands Darts Association would like to express deep gratitude and sadness for the Redland City Bulletin, which has been instrumental in bringing new players and fame to the club.
Their support will be greatly missed.
To join the Redlands Darts Association visit the Facebook page or visit the website at redlandsdarts.com.au.
Dumpstarz 8, Wolves 8; Projectile Dysfunction 15, Jokers 1.
Highest finish men: Jeremy Fagg (120), women: Amanda Loch (60).
The Fossils 8, Darts Vaders 8; Eliminators 8, Mix it Up 8; Red Barons 8, Archers 8; Ducks Nuts 13, Sonic Death Monkeys 3.
Highest finish men: Brett Golding (142), women: Colleen Golding (48).
Bridge Burners 8, What's the Point 6; Tons of Bull 14, 60s are Us 0; Phantom Throwers 10, Funny Tuckers 4.
180s went to Jeremy Fagg (4), Darren Hanson (2), Jayson Wilson, Shane Jackson, Rob Modra (2), Kent Hahn, Ryan Gerhardy, Peter Martin, Brendan Moelands, Ian Martin, Russell Smith, Brian Goldfinch and Bodie Richardson. Peter Gillespie also scored a 171.
