Australian Community Media has appointed Craig Thomson as editor of its southeast Queensland mastheads. Mr Thomson will lead the newsrooms of The Redland City Bulletin, The Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. The veteran newsman will move back to the Redlands from Sydney, where he was the editor of seven ACM mastheads. Mr Thomson began his career in community newspapers in 1988 but also forayed into small business when he owned and ran an independent video store in Brisbane for 10 years. Journalism has always been one of Mr Thomson's passions. "I think good old fashioned shoe leather on pavement journalism is essential and I'm excited to be working with a team of dedicated journalists who think along similar lines," he said. "I think it is important to deliver a broad spectrum of news for our readers, from local, state and federal politics, community advocacy, entertainment, sport and everything in between. "I'd like to help, along with our great team, make the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times the news source of choice for residents across those regions." You can email Craig at craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Craig Thomson announced as editor for Australian Community Media's South East Queensland mastheads