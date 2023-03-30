For 38 years, our newspaper has been a staple in the bayside community, but Australian Community Media will turn the page on the Redland City Bulletin, which is set to close in April.
Increased newsprint costs and a shift in advertiser spending were the reasons behind the decision to close.
Our editorial staff have loved breaking news to our loyal readers, keeping politicians accountable, championing local businesses, people and organisations, and reporting on community milestones.
Our team would like to say thank you for many fond memories and the chance to share local stories with you.
Editor Craig Thomson joined the paper in January 2022, moving back to his home in the Redlands and has been instrumental in helping journalists grow and is heavily involved with the Redlands community.
He said he had a few favourite stories during his time editing the paper.
"The team here does such great work," he said.
"The Mayor's drink driving... was national news here, and the way that the crew here handled that was really good.
"I really enjoyed the liveability yarns... because they were so readable and because they were a series and I like that type of journalism."
Journalist Jordi Crick grew up in the Redlands and joined the paper four years ago.
He has been dedicated to breaking news and putting together stories about issues across the Redlands Community.
"I love doing anything related to Council, but I think if I had to pick one out it's probably Toondah Harbour," he said.
"It's the biggest issue in the Redlands at the moment and has been for a very long time.
"There's sop many different points of view and we've covered all of them... and now we're really at the pointy end with the environment minister looking over the proposal."
Emily Lowe has worked at the Redland City Bulletin for almost two years now. It has allowed me to hone my writing skills and bring news stories to the people of the Redlands.
"My favorite stories to write here have been about the local people, meeting so many people in the Redlands community who are all change-makers," she said.
"It's been so great to meet so many people and share their stories and support local businesses in my own way."
From the editorial staff here at the Redland City Bulletin, it has been a pleasure to be your local newspaper, and thank you for your readership.
