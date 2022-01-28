news, local-news, Mulumba, North Stradbroke island, Minjerribah, Headland park, upgrade, Point lookour

Kids will soon be exploring an underwater playland at Point Lookout (Mulumba) as work begins on Headland Park upgrades. The $1.1 million upgrade to the park at North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) is expected to be completed by mid-April in time for families to enjoy over the Easter break. Mayor Karen Williams said the upgrade would breathe new life into the park. "This fabulous park is well-loved and enjoyed by local residents and the wider Redlands Coast community," she said. "New features will allow even more people to enjoy this wonderful space with room to rest, relax, play, picnic and appreciate Minjerribah's spectacular environment." The marine-theme play space will have a duel-slide climbing unit, nest swing, spring rocker and a shell cubby near the amenities block to let kids imaginations run wild. There will also be picnic facilities with shelter, tables, seating and a barbeque, with another table and seating near the bus stop. The carpark will also be sealed in the upgrade to create formal parking spaces and minimise erosion during wet weather while draining the area. Division 2 Councillor Peter Mitchell said the features would benefit both existing residents and local tourism. "With shops, cafes and gelati nearby, the upgrades to Headland Park will see it become an even more popular recreation space," he said. "The new facilities will make it easier for visitors and residents to stay a little longer and better enjoy their time outdoors in this very special place."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/5423c8c9-812a-455f-8328-3ad5d5f876bc.jpg/r95_108_849_534_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg