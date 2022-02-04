Ex-RAAF man in court over fraud of 95yo

news, local-news,

A former Defence Force member accused of defrauding a 95-year-old man he connected with over their involvement in armed services has faced court. Nathan Partlin appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face three counts of fraud, one count of stealing and one count of computer hacking. Police will allege the 33-year-old - who was discharged from the Royal Australian Air Force - obtained $700,000 from the elderly man. Partlin, of Birkdale, southeast of Brisbane, allegedly dishonestly induced the man to part with $680,000 over three months in 2020 and allegedly accessed the man's bank account stealing $20,000. It is understood the two men met through Partlin's mother who took the 95-year-old shopping and on other outings as a volunteer for an organisation. They allegedly connected over their involvement in armed services. In June 2020 Partlin was allegedly in tears when he told the man he needed urgent financial help. It is alleged Partlin produced a personal loan agreement to the man, who felt compelled to help. Partlin is also accused of transferring $20,000 from the man's bank account after helping with computer matters. Partlin is due to appear in the same court on March 8. Australian Associated Press

