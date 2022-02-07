recommended, seniors, lifestyle, magazine, safe, water, redlands, bayside

SMARTPHONES have become a crucial part of our daily lives and are an important piece of technology for seniors, especially those isolated or vulnerable. However, there is no one particular mobile device to suit every elderly person. As with anyone else, the choice of phone for a senior really comes down to a personal level of digital confidence and the ability to use the device. But what if you just want a mobile that's simple to use, easy to navigate and lets you make a quick call in times of stress? According to Denis Gallagher of Australian leading consumer advocacy group CHOICE, there are several options available when looking for a mobile for people with low vision, people who are hard of hearing, or people who'd simply prefer a talk and text device. "Simple mobile phones strip most things back to the bare essentials, and typically do away with touchscreens. "Because of this they tend to have a retro, simple design, clear navigation tools and menus [and] a far lower price point, generally, compared to most smartphones. "They're often marketed as phones for seniors, which some manufacturers embrace," Denis said. However, according to Denis, you might also be surprised at the ability of some of the more popular smartphones to provide useful assistance to seniors. Read more in the February issue of Senior Lifestyle

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/ab80e527-9121-4be2-9e74-a26f48b9c930.JPG/r0_303_1069_907_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg