"Beautiful" mother from Macleay Island will be missed after COVID death

Val Notley, 84, died on February 7 from complications from COVID. She is the first known death from the pandemic on Macleay Island. Son Karl Fink described his mother as "beautiful". "She was very forgiving and loving. There was nothing in the bad drawer. I can't say any more. She was an awesome person," Mr Fink said. In their retirement, Mr Fink said she and his stepfather Ron began to live on Macleay Island from Sydney about 20 years ago. The pair quickly became entrenched in the community, particularly with the Tingara Boat Club. "The move was good for them. They have been an interested and active couple and had a community to help look after them," Mr Fink said. In fact, the boat club community rallied to help Mr Notley, who has dementia, when Ms Notley was taken to hospital on January 27. Club secretary Peter Fox said club members tended to Ron, taking him meals and feeding the dog until he too contracted COVID and was taken to the same hospital as his wife. "He was by her side when she passed," Mr Fox said. "Val is sorely missed. They came to the clubhouse every Friday night. They were part and parcel of the club," he said. The pair met at Murray Brothers, a large Sydney department store. Ms Notley's work was to handwrite the price tickets, using paint and brush and Mr Notley was a window dresser. "Mum's work was a work of art and she was a master at it," Mr Fink said. Ms Notley's family history is also well recorded as a descendent of what is believed to be the second convict ever to set foot on Australian soil. Mr Fink said he also had early Australian heritage on his father's side, who was a German settler. Ms Notley is survived by two sons, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mr Fink said he was hoping to organise a memorial event at the boat club in the next few weeks to honour his mother.

