news, local-news, police, crime, death, fire, detective, investigation, hospital, burns

A MAN was taken into custody amid investigations into a suspicious death and house fire on the Gold Coast after he was found at Sheldon with burns to his body. Police were called to a duplex on Leichhardt Street at Coomera about 10.50pm on Wednesday and found a 21-year-old man deceased in the living room. Coomera CIB Acting Detective Inspector Mark Procter said the 39-year-old suspect, who is believed to be well known to the victim, was found at a work colleague's address at Sheldon a short time after the incident. Paramedics were called to the Redlands property about 11.40pm and took the man to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Active Detective Inspector Procter said the 39-year-old had arrived at the Sheldon address seeking medical treatment for burns to his hands. The man is assisting with inquiries but police have found it "difficult" to speak with him due to his injuries, which have been described as "significant". "We have had a conversation but we will need to speak to him further," Acting Detective Inspector Mark Procter said. Police say the man was the driver of a blue Holden Commodore ute seen leaving the Coomera property about 10.50pm. "We are appealing to anyone who noticed a Commodore utility acting suspiciously or driving erratically to contact police," Acting Detective Inspector Procter said. "At this stage of the investigation, no one has been charged. We have a male person assisting with enquiries and being treated for significant burns to his body." A crime scene was set up at the Leichardt Street address this morning and investigations are ongoing. Acting Detective Inspector Procter said the man had spoken to people at the Sheldon address. "Queensland Ambulance Service were called to that address, and that person was subsequently taken into police custody," he said. Anyone with information can contact Policelink by providing information online or calling 131 444. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hFr6g9patBg6iG57tGHW5M/1a14b3fa-e2b2-4dbd-99f8-3212d1806f47.jpg/r2_0_598_337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man found with burns at Sheldon address after house fire and suspicious death on the Gold Coast Jordan Crick