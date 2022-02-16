Swing on Sunday

news, local-news, summertime swing, sweet thunder, rpac, february 27

Sundays are set to swing again at RPAC when the 13-piece Sweet Thunder Jazz orchestra returns with a three-hour blast of some of the world's greatest swing tunes at 2pm on February 27. This polished and energetic orchestra is one of the best big band ensembles in south east Queensland, promising patrons a chance to jive through Sunday afternoons as they perform big band tunes from the 1920s to the present day. There will be works by Ellington and Morton, and performances of the music of Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Fletcher Henderson, Thad Jones and Neal Hefti. They will also feature today's masters, such as John Clayton and Gordon Goodwin. Put on your dancing shoes and have some cold drinks and hot moves as RPAC comes alive with the glory of swing. Tickets are $30 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/bd807ebf-1fa8-4ef9-a52f-64b63877cdd9.jpeg/r6_118_2742_1664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sweet Thunder swings RPAC on February 27