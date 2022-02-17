community, marathon, redlands, documentary, students, film, school, brisbane, story

INSPIRATIONAL Redlands ultra marathon runner Kieron Douglass hopes a documentary about his life experiences will make a mark on the next generation. The Victoria Point resident has run marathons ranging in distance from 100km to 350km and shares stories in Finding Salvation about his difficult upbringing and how his mental health challenges have shaped his life. "When I watched the final cut of Finding Salvation, I became proud of how far I have come from being that young kid and thankful that I'm still here to be able to share my story in the hope of helping others," Mr Douglass said. "My life has been like one big ultra marathon. You're smack bang in the middle of hell, but you have no choice but to just keep going." Mr Douglass said Finding Salvation was as story of pure resilliance and would be shown to students at Victoria Point State High School, where he graduated in 2002. "I really wanted to share this documentary with the students in hope of helping [and] inspiring other students who might also be facing difficult challenges whilst attending school," he said. "When Louie and I first met to discuss the documentary, it was just going to be a quick 10 to 15 minute doco on why I run ultras ...," he said. "It pretty much took on a life of its own, diving into my childhood and the mental health challenges I faced growing up and how those challenges allowed me to become the runner I am today." Brisbane film maker Louie J Hadfield approached Mr Douglass amid the backdrop of corornavirus in 2020 to ask if he would be interested in the documentary. Mr Hadfield believed many would resonate with the story, which includes themes of survival and overcoming adversity. "As a filmmaker and someone who's in the process of building their own ultra running career, sharing these stories is something I am truly passionate about," he said. "Kieron has always been so much more than an Ultra Runner. When I learnt about his story, I knew there was more to tell. When the opportunity presented itself earlier this year, I jumped at it." Mr Douglass also featured on Channel Nine entertainment program My Way in 2021. Read more local news here

