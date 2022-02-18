news, local-news,

DEFENCE Minister Peter Dutton has visited the Redlands just months out from the 2022 federal election. Mr Dutton visited Capalaba and spoke with retired defence force personnel about how they were adapting to civilian life. It comes as the federal government announces a $27 million spend on programs for the veteran community. Bowman candidate Henry Pike said more funding would create programs that brought veterans together, improving their mental and physical health and making the transition to civilian life easier. "The federal government wants to see more of the types of initiatives being run by the Redlands Young Veterans that have a positive impact on veteran health and wellbeing," he said. "New funding will be targeted at local projects from local groups that best suit the needs of the defence and veteran communities at the grassroots level." Mr Dutton said it was the federal government's priority to honour their sacrifice and provide support. "Last year the NATO-led mission to Afghanistan drew to a close after 20 years of conflict, the deployment of almost 40,000 Australian Defence Force personnel and the loss of 41 Australian lives," he said. Veteran Wellbeing Grants will be available to all community organisations through a competitive grants process which is set to open in March. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/62f710f0-5b74-4692-9204-cabc05ce9d3b.jpg/r64_102_2843_1672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg