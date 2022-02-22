news, local-news, court, police, scooter, officer, crime, speed, camera

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly driving an electric scooter dangerously and colliding with a senior police officer who was on speed camera duty at Birkdale. Police allege the man crossed to the wrong side of the road, struck the officer and threw him to the ground before fleeing the scene. The 48-year-old senior constable was conducting speed camera duties on Dorsal Drive at 12pm on Monday when he detected the electric scooter rider travelling at 45km/h towards Birkdale Shopping Centre. The man was seen travelling back from the shops along the same road about 15 minutes later, at which point the officer gestured for the man to stop. Police say the 40-year-old dropped a shopping bag during the collision before fleeing the scene. The officer sustained a number of injuries, including a bump to his head, gravel rash to his left elbow and swelling to the base of his neck. Detectives reviewed CCTV at neighbouring shops and tracked the man to an address on Mahie Crescent where he was arrested and the e-scooter was seized. He remains in police custody and is due in Cleveland Magistrates Court today charged with multiple offences, including serious assault police, unlicensed driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Read more local news here

VIDEO | Electric scooter rider to face court after colliding with police officer on speed camera duty at Birkdale Jordan Crick