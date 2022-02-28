news, local-news, flooding, weather, 2022 flood, redlands, extreme, rain

Extreme weather since Thursday has seen Redlands Coast impacted by flash flooding, closed roads and fallen trees as people are urged to take care and stay away from flooded areas. Homes have been evacuated and two families were assisted and relocated by the SES yesterday. Schools across the south-east, including the Redland City Council region have been closed on Monday as the state grapples with the floods. The Alexandra Hills Weather Station reported 156mm of rain as showers and storms continued overnight. On Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology predicted a 70 per cent chance of rain, with possible rainfall of 25 to 30ml. Showers are expected to ease throughout the day with light winds becoming southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. The Leslie Harrison Dam is sitting at 138.2 per cent capacity. Since Thursday, the SES has received 308 calls for assistance, with 100 requests outstanding on Monday as the team continues to respond to impacted residents. The SES has also received calls for roof tarping with ceilings collapses after water inundation, and a large tree fell on Mount Cotton Road yesterday which took two hours to clear. Council has urged people to take care around trees as soaked ground conditions put them at risk of falling. Fallen trees which cause damage to private property should be reported to the SES on 132 500. Fallen trees or branches on roads and public spaces can be reported to Redland City Council on 3829 3999. Eight roads in the Redlands were closed last night as water levels continued to rise and police plead for motorists to stay out of floodwaters, with one vehicle abandoned overnight. Motorists have been urged to avoid roads closed on Monday, including: Transdev buses are only operating some services and trains, including the Cleveland Line, have been suspended across south-east Queensland. All ferry services are still operating to and from the Southern Moreton Bay Islands and North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah). Large amounts of debris including logs, trees, concrete and metal have been reported floating through the river systems and into Moreton Bay. Boat owners have been warned to stay out of swollen waterways and reconsider the need to go into the bay. Sandbagging operations are continuing, with Dunwhich, Russel Island and Macklay Island council depot facilities open 24 hours, and Cleveland council depot and Cleveland SES open until 6pm Monday. Council's Recycling and Waste centres on the mainland and islands are open as usual today and bin collections are operating asm normal but some bins may be missed due to flooded roads. Parks including Capalaba Regional Park and John Fredrick's Park are closed, as well as council facilities IndigiScapes Centre, Redland Art Gallery and Cleveland Aquatic Centre, with library Monday programs suspended. For assistance, contact the following relevant services: Please be mindful of conditions when outdoors. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

