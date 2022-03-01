OPINION: I support development if it is good for Redlands

news, local-news,

Walker Corp's Toondah Harbour development can be guaranteed to start a conversation around any Redland weekend bar-b-que. Make no mistake about the concern. Just over one in five voted for the anti-Toondah candidate at the last State election. For issues that aren't along party lines, I have always been guided by community feedback, rather than flogging my side of the horse. Back in 2011 I asked every home in Redlands for their view on same sex marriage and since that time committed that my vote would reflect the result. Plenty on both sides were furious with that, but as I said, the survey goes to every home, and if you don't participate, you can hardly complain when the result doesn't go your way. In those years SSM was narrowly opposed, but the national census was a decisive vote in favour. I stuck to my word and voted with the most recent polling verdict. Toondah is similar but not the same. Each year I have surveyed every household in my electorate to measure their opinions on this landmark 3,600 apartment development. The federal Government's job is to assess the environmental impact of proposals which may have a significant impact on matters of national environmental significance. Parts of Moreton Bay including Toondah are subject to these obligations. Since Cleveland was designated a priority development area, the impacts and offsets of proposals have been in and out of the news. This Walker proposal may be many things, but you could never call it rushed. We are now just weeks away from release of a draft for up to two months of public comment, something I am really looking forward to supporting. Canberra experts will be assessing not only whether the proposal is compliant, but if it is sufficiently detailed and that the proponent is engaging with and responding to public submissions. The long-term economic benefit for Redlands is one thing; the scientific detail around environmental impact is another. All negative outcomes must be considered, as the environmental assets of the bay are a critical part of what makes our region special. Further, its wellbeing is connected by migratory routes to other parts of the globe. Final EPBC approval comes after this period, and after the draft environmental impact statement is published for public comment. The Environment Minister retains the option to make or reject an EPBC approval. In general terms, I support any development that has the potential to provide net positives for Redlands. That is not a simple conclusion to arrive at, which is why so many independent experts are involved. A major focus is to improve opportunities and services to Minjerribah, such as an upgraded ferry terminal. But the throwaway line that we 'are happy to see a port upgrade but nothing else thank you' is blind to the reality that public transport hubs are also value-capture opportunities for additional residential options that reduce commuting and remove pressure from our urban fringe or the proliferation of 'splitter blocks' in local streets. A significant proportion of newly arriving residents in higher-end residential complexes like the Toondah proposal will not be peak-hour commuters to the CBD. While these planning matters fall to State and local authorities down the track, they are arguably just as important to locals as the environment. As an eminent French bloke called Alex once said, 'there go the people. I must follow them, for I am their leader'. Get out Redlanders and have your say. May the best case for Redlands prevail.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHyXueUGfjjRm4YjRaAfUt/f3e6bfa1-37a2-4689-a1e2-ccf50482eb32.jpg/r0_18_1031_601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg