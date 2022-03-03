community,

A KOALA rescued from a tree at Thornlands is being treated for conjunctivitis and cystitis at Australia Zoo. Wildlife rescuers came to the aid of the underweight koala, nicknamed Geraldine, who was stuck in the same tree for about a week. Thornlands Bushcare group convener Lisa Wilson said a few attempts were made to bring the koala down before Redlands Wildlife Rescue Service came to its aid. "After a week there was no sign on her coming down, so that's when the Redlands Wildlife Rescue got a climber in to bring her down," she said. "As soon as the climber got strapped onto the tree securely, the whole operation probably took 10-15 minutes. "Every time we [residents] went out at maybe 10pm to start the rescue, she would climb higher up the tree. "She was quite active but she was extremely underweight." Geraldine was still on the ward at the Australia Zoo hospital as of last Friday. There are hopes she will be brought back to Thornlands after treatment. Read more local news here

