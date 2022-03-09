What's on across Redlands Coast - March 9 2022
Get jazzy
Cleveland
RPAC will host a night of vintage swing performed by some of Australia's finest jazz musicians and singers starring John Morrison's Swing City Big Band Thursday March 17 from 7.30-9.30pm. Book tickets online.
Probus meeting
Cleveland
Get Involved with the Redlands-Bayside Probus Inc. for the 35th Annual General Meeting at the Cleveland-Bayside Bowls Club from 9.30am, March 17, 2022. All members and visitors welcome.
Shadow art
Cleveland
The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will showcase Greg Hughes paintings in the 'Shadow and Light' exhibition until Sunday March 27. Featuring a diverse mixture of subjects in watercolour and acrylic, the exhibition focuses on light affecting the colour and texture of various surfaces.
Space craft
Capalaba
Get the kids out to the Capalaba Library to create an out-of-this-world alien using a random body generator to create a unique character at this tech based activity on Saturday March 12 from 2-3pm.
Movie time
Victoria Point
Bring your family to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen TV at the Victoria Point Library Saturday March 12 from 10.30am-12pm. Movie to be announced at event, bookings are essential.
Magical games
Cleveland
Learn the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, role-playing stories with quests and battles in an exciting adventure, Saturday March 12 from 1pm until 3pm at Cleveland Library. Bookings are essential.
Mainly music
Cleveland
Toddlers play at Saint Paul's Anglican Church every Monday of school term to develop develop motor skills, language, imagination, maths, pre-reading, and social skills from 10am-11am. Run by church volunteers.