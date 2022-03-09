community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Cleveland RPAC will host a night of vintage swing performed by some of Australia's finest jazz musicians and singers starring John Morrison's Swing City Big Band Thursday March 17 from 7.30-9.30pm. Book tickets online. Cleveland Get Involved with the Redlands-Bayside Probus Inc. for the 35th Annual General Meeting at the Cleveland-Bayside Bowls Club from 9.30am, March 17, 2022. All members and visitors welcome. Cleveland The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will showcase Greg Hughes paintings in the 'Shadow and Light' exhibition until Sunday March 27. Featuring a diverse mixture of subjects in watercolour and acrylic, the exhibition focuses on light affecting the colour and texture of various surfaces. Capalaba Get the kids out to the Capalaba Library to create an out-of-this-world alien using a random body generator to create a unique character at this tech based activity on Saturday March 12 from 2-3pm. Victoria Point Bring your family to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen TV at the Victoria Point Library Saturday March 12 from 10.30am-12pm. Movie to be announced at event, bookings are essential. Cleveland Learn the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, role-playing stories with quests and battles in an exciting adventure, Saturday March 12 from 1pm until 3pm at Cleveland Library. Bookings are essential. Cleveland Toddlers play at Saint Paul's Anglican Church every Monday of school term to develop develop motor skills, language, imagination, maths, pre-reading, and social skills from 10am-11am. Run by church volunteers.

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - March 9 2022