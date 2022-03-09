  1. Home
What's on across Redlands Coast - March 9 2022

Community
JAZZ NIGHT: Get in the groove with vintage swing performed by Australian jazz musicians and singers at RPAC.

Get jazzy

Cleveland

RPAC will host a night of vintage swing performed by some of Australia's finest jazz musicians and singers starring John Morrison's Swing City Big Band Thursday March 17 from 7.30-9.30pm. Book tickets online.

Probus meeting

Cleveland

Get Involved with the Redlands-Bayside Probus Inc. for the 35th Annual General Meeting at the Cleveland-Bayside Bowls Club from 9.30am, March 17, 2022. All members and visitors welcome.

Shadow art

Cleveland

The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will showcase Greg Hughes paintings in the 'Shadow and Light' exhibition until Sunday March 27. Featuring a diverse mixture of subjects in watercolour and acrylic, the exhibition focuses on light affecting the colour and texture of various surfaces.

ALIEN BEINGS: Create your own space creature at the Capalaba Library with special technology to generate a one of a kind alien.

Space craft

Capalaba

Get the kids out to the Capalaba Library to create an out-of-this-world alien using a random body generator to create a unique character at this tech based activity on Saturday March 12 from 2-3pm.

Movie time

Victoria Point

Bring your family to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen TV at the Victoria Point Library Saturday March 12 from 10.30am-12pm. Movie to be announced at event, bookings are essential.

GAME TIME: Explore new worlds when you learn the basics to dungeons and dragons, with battles, quests and adventure.

Magical games

Cleveland

Learn the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, role-playing stories with quests and battles in an exciting adventure, Saturday March 12 from 1pm until 3pm at Cleveland Library. Bookings are essential.

Mainly music

Cleveland

Toddlers play at Saint Paul's Anglican Church every Monday of school term to develop develop motor skills, language, imagination, maths, pre-reading, and social skills from 10am-11am. Run by church volunteers.

